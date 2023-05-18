Hanover Township, N.J. schools face backlash over LGBTQ+ policy

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- A policy in a New Jersey school district requiring teachers to disclose to parents the gender identity and sexual orientation of their children is being challenged by the state's attorney general.

The Hanover Township Board of Education on Tuesday implemented the new policy, which directs school staff to immediately inform parents on a variety of issues about their children -- from anxiety and self-harm to sexual orientation and gender identity.

READ MORE: New Jersey attorney general challenges Hanover Township school board's new policy impacting LGBTQ+ students

"What is really being indoctrinated is the board of education, with their conservative political views, are trying to force that on all the rest of us," parent Stephanie Eagan said.

"I think every parent should be aware of the sexual identity of their child, absolutely," Michael Milano said.

The state Attorney General's Office is filing a civil rights complaint against the district and requesting an emergency court order to stop the board of ed from implementing the policy the state calls discriminatory because it targets transgender students and kids who identify as LGBTQ+ and that it "exposes them to severe harms to their safety and mental health."

One mother and daughter that spoke to CBS2 oppose the district's new policy.

"I think you would, like, not trust your teachers after that one," seventh grader Anabel Monaco said.

"You should know if your kid is living at home what's going on," Randi Monaco said.

An LGBTQ+ advocacy group is speaking out against the policy, saying LGBTQ+ children often don't live in homes that accept them.

"That's why we have the unfortunate reality of LGBTQ youth representing the highest in the youth homeless population. So they shouldn't have to live with the fear of being outed in their home environment," said Christian Fuscarino, executive director of Garden State Equality.

The school district said, "The policy does not unlawfully discriminate against any student on the basis of any protected status," adding the staff members have an obligation "if they see something that could adversely affect the social/emotional well-being of a child."

The Hanover Township Board of Education says it will vigorously defend what it calls a "common-sense policy that protects parental rights and ensures the safety of children."

The Attorney General's Office says its complaint does not challenge other aspects of the policy, such as informing parents if their child is dealing with substance abuse.