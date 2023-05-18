Watch CBS News
Local News

Hanover Township, N.J. schools face backlash over LGBTQ+ policy

By Christine Sloan

/ CBS New York

Hanover Township schools face backlash over LGBTQ+ policy
Hanover Township schools face backlash over LGBTQ+ policy 02:19

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- A policy in a New Jersey school district requiring teachers to disclose to parents the gender identity and sexual orientation of their children is being challenged by the state's attorney general.

The Hanover Township Board of Education on Tuesday implemented the new policy, which directs school staff to immediately inform parents on a variety of issues about their children -- from anxiety and self-harm to sexual orientation and gender identity.

READ MORENew Jersey attorney general challenges Hanover Township school board's new policy impacting LGBTQ+ students

"What is really being indoctrinated is the board of education, with their conservative political views, are trying to force that on all the rest of us," parent Stephanie Eagan said.

"I think every parent should be aware of the sexual identity of their child, absolutely," Michael Milano said.

The state Attorney General's Office is filing a civil rights complaint against the district and requesting an emergency court order to stop the board of ed from implementing the policy the state calls discriminatory because it targets transgender students and kids who identify as LGBTQ+ and that it "exposes them to severe harms to their safety and mental health."

One mother and daughter that spoke to CBS2 oppose the district's new policy.

"I think you would, like, not trust your teachers after that one," seventh grader Anabel Monaco said.

"You should know if your kid is living at home what's going on," Randi Monaco said.

An LGBTQ+ advocacy group is speaking out against the policy, saying LGBTQ+ children often don't live in homes that accept them.

"That's why we have the unfortunate reality of LGBTQ youth representing the highest in the youth homeless population. So they shouldn't have to live with the fear of being outed in their home environment," said Christian Fuscarino, executive director of Garden State Equality.

The school district said, "The policy does not unlawfully discriminate against any student on the basis of any protected status," adding the staff members have an obligation "if they see something that could adversely affect the social/emotional well-being of a child."

The Hanover Township Board of Education says it will vigorously defend what it calls a "common-sense policy that protects parental rights and ensures the safety of children."

The Attorney General's Office says its complaint does not challenge other aspects of the policy, such as informing parents if their child is dealing with substance abuse.

Christine Sloan
christine-sloan-small-2023.png

Christine Sloan is an Emmy Award-winning reporter, who covers New Jersey for CBS 2 New York. Sloan re-joined the station in January 2023. She also worked at CBS 2 New York from 2004 to 2016.

First published on May 18, 2023 / 6:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.