New Jersey attorney general challenges Hanover Township school board's new policy impacting LGBTQ+ students
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- New Jersey's attorney general has filed a complaint challenging a policy that would require teachers to notify parents of their children's gender identity and sexual orientation.
The new local policy is set to go into effect in Hanover Township.
The AG and the Division on Civil Rights have also requested a preliminary injunction to prevent the policy from going into effect while the challenge is pending.
The school board says it will "defend its policy to protect parental rights and ensure students' safety."
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.