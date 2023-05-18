Watch CBS News
Local News

New Jersey attorney general challenges Hanover Township school board's new policy impacting LGBTQ+ students

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

New Jersey AG challenges school policy impacting LGBTQ+ students
New Jersey AG challenges school policy impacting LGBTQ+ students 00:28

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- New Jersey's attorney general has filed a complaint challenging a policy that would require teachers to notify parents of their children's gender identity and sexual orientation.

The new local policy is set to go into effect in Hanover Township.

The AG and the Division on Civil Rights have also requested a preliminary injunction to prevent the policy from going into effect while the challenge is pending.

The school board says it will "defend its policy to protect parental rights and ensure students' safety."

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 17, 2023 / 11:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.