Halloween weather forecast shows possible record highs for New York and New Jersey

First Alert Weather: Could we break our dry streak?

NEW YORK -- The Halloween weather forecast can be a mixed bag, with some years seeing the perfect trick-or-treating conditions and others an early taste of winter.

As we head into this year's festivities, we have two words for you: Warm and spook-tacular.

In fact, several records are in jeopardy, with highs approaching, if not exceeding, 80 degrees.

As for trick-or treating Thursday, temperatures will be in the upper 70s to near 80 in the afternoon, then low 70s as the night comes to an end.

2nd longest dry spell

CBS News New York

As of Tuesday, we've observed 29 consecutive days without rain. But believe it or not, the streak may come to an end.

Sprinkles will tease the area through the afternoon, with isolated showers in the mix Tuesday evening. These will likely dampen parts of the area, although the best candidates for any measurable rain will be across the Hudson Valley, southwest Connecticut and Long Island.

That said, the rain-less streak could come to an end, but the odds aren't in our favor.

Temperatures back on the rise

CBS News New York

Clearing overnight Tuesday will allow things to cool off across the aforementioned areas. With the ingredients right for patchy fog, do expect some to develop during the predawn hours Wednesday.

Wednesday will feature unseasonably warm temperatures, as we make a run for the mid 70s. With more sunshine anticipated, you may want to extend that lunch break at the park.

After Halloween, we await a cold front that has the best chance of a delivering us a measurable rain — and right now, it's not looking like much.

Stick with the First Alert Weather team for the latest Halloween forecast and live radar.