Violence, political chaos in Haiti has immigrants concerned for family members

An emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council was held Wednesday after a powerful gang leader in Haiti threatened "civil war that will lead to genocide." Haiti has seen violent gang attacks and political chaos in the last week, and for the large Haitian immigrant population in Rockland County, it's difficult to watch. CBS New York's Tony Aiello spoke with people concerned for family members and their home country.
