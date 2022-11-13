1 man killed, another injured in Hackensack shooting
HACKENSACK, N.J. -- Police in New Jersey are investigating a possible drive-by shooting that left one man dead and another injured.
It happened near Essex and Lehigh streets in Hackensack around 5 p.m. Saturday.
Investigators believe the two men were in a nearby barbershop.
One victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The other victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made.
