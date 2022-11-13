1 man killed, another injured in Hackensack shooting

2 men injured after shooting in Hackensack, New Jersey

HACKENSACK, N.J. -- Police in New Jersey are investigating a possible drive-by shooting that left one man dead and another injured.

It happened near Essex and Lehigh streets in Hackensack around 5 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators believe the two men were in a nearby barbershop.

One victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The other victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.