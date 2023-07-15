Watch CBS News
Police: 2 dead in shooting at Hackensack, New Jersey nursing facility

HACKENSACK, N.J. -- Two people are dead after a shooting at a nursing facility in Hackensack, New Jersey, according to police. 

Police said they received a 911 call from the nursing facility at around 8:50 a.m. Saturday. 

Officers found a 73-year-old woman and 76-year-old man dead with apparent gunshot wounds. 

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating. 

Officials did not immediately release additional details. 

