Police: 2 dead in shooting at Hackensack, New Jersey nursing facility
HACKENSACK, N.J. -- Two people are dead after a shooting at a nursing facility in Hackensack, New Jersey, according to police.
Police said they received a 911 call from the nursing facility at around 8:50 a.m. Saturday.
Officers found a 73-year-old woman and 76-year-old man dead with apparent gunshot wounds.
The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
Officials did not immediately release additional details.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.