Police: 2 dead in shooting at Hackensack, New Jersey nursing facility

HACKENSACK, N.J. -- Two people are dead after a shooting at a nursing facility in Hackensack, New Jersey, according to police.

Police said they received a 911 call from the nursing facility at around 8:50 a.m. Saturday.

Officers found a 73-year-old woman and 76-year-old man dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

Officials did not immediately release additional details.