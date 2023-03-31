What did Gwyneth Paltrow whisper to Terry Sanderson as she left the court room?

Paltrow found not at fault in ski crash trial Jury says Gwyneth Paltrow not at fault in ski crash in Utah, plaintiff ordered to pay actor $1 03:11

The high-profile trial of Gwyneth Paltrow and Terry Sanderson culminated on Thursday with the actor winning her counter-suit against the man who claimed she skied into him in 2016. As Paltrow left the courtroom, she whispered a message to Sanderson: "I wish you well," he told reporters outside court.

On Thursday, after a short deliberation, the jury decided Paltrow was not responsible for the ski collision in Park City, Utah. Immediately after court was adjourned, she got up, walked over to Sanderson and spoke to himm.

The moment, like the rest of the trial, was caught on camera. The whisper quickly went viral with the news that Paltrow was off the hook, with many wondering what she told Sanderson.

Gwyneth Paltrow whispers to retired doctor who sued her after court verdict As Gwyneth Paltrow was leaving the courtroom after being found not responsible for a 2016 ski collision, she briefly stopped to whisper something to the retired optometrist who sued her. https://cbsn.ws/3np8pBp Posted by CBS News on Friday, March 31, 2023

Outside the courtroom, reporters asked Sanderson what Paltrow said. "Her exact words: 'I wish you well.' Very kind of her," he said.

When asked if he responded, Sanderson told reporters he said, "Thank you, dear."

Sanderson accused Paltrow, who was on the mountain skiing with her kids, of "slamming" into him on the slopes. He alleged the crash left him with broken ribs and brain injury symptoms.

He sought more than $300,000 in damages and Paltrow, who maintained Sanderson crashed into her, counter-sued for a symbolic $1 and her attorney's fees. Both testified during the trial, sharing vastly different accounts of the incident, which garnered widespread interest.

"I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity," Paltrow said in a statement after the verdict was read. "I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case."