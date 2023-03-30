Watch CBS News
Gwyneth Paltrow not responsible for ski crash, jury finds in civil trial

Top moments from Gwyneth Paltrow ski crash trial
Top 12 moments from Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial 08:43

Gwyneth Paltrow was not responsible for a 2016 collision on a Utah ski slope, a jury ruled Thursday. Retired optometrist Terry Sanderson sued Paltrow over the crash and had been seeking "more than $300,000" in damages. 

Paltrow countersued, seeking $1 in damages along with attorneys' fees, which the jury awarded.

The eight-person jury throughout the trial heard testimony focused heavily on which skier was downhill at the time of the crash, because, according to a skier code of responsibility, the uphill skier is at fault in a collision. 

