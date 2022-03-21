GuiYing Ma's son arrives for her funeral after deadly rock attack: "He misses his mom"

NEW YORK -- Family members are getting ready to say their final goodbyes to GuiYing Ma, who died last month after being attacked with a rock in Queens.

Her son flew in from China over the weekend.

Congresswomen Grace Meng and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez worked to secure a visa for him, so he could make it for her funeral this week. Then, her family will take her ashes home to China.

GuiYing Ma seen with her husband of four decades, Zhanxin Gao. CBS2

"He feels very much in pain, he really misses his mom. And it's very painful for him, as he comes to bury his mom and see her one last time," Meng translated for Ma's son.

Police said 33-year-old Elisaul Perez, who is homeless, attacked Ma with a rock back in November. The 62-year-old died from her injuries last month.

Perez was arrested on felony assault charges, but the Queens district attorney said earlier this month she was reviewing whether it's appropriate to upgrade the charges against him.