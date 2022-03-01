Qui-Ying Ma, attacked with a rock while sweeping friend's sidewalk in Queens in late November, dies
NEW YORK -- A Queens grandmother who was left in a coma after she was attacked by a homeless man has died.
Qui-Ying Ma passed away from her injuries last week.
Her family says the 62-year-old awoke from her coma earlier this month, but suffered complications from her head injury.
She was hit with a rock while sweeping a friend's sidewalk a few blocks from her home in Corona on the day after Thanksgiving.
Police say it happened after a verbal dispute with 33-year-old Elisaul Perez.
Perez is charged with assault.
