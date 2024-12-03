New Jersey senior living center fire leaves 2 in critical condition

EDISON, N.J. -- A fire at the Inman Grove Senior Living Center in Edison, New Jersey on Tuesday night left two people badly injured.

The blaze prompted a huge emergency response, as crews worked to evacuate more than 200 from the building, many with limited mobility.

Authorities said a man and a woman who were in the apartment where the fire started are now in critical condition and at least eight other residents were hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

Edison Fire Chief Andrew Toth said they initially feared the worst when one of the victims didn't have a pulse, but, incredibly, that person was revived at the hospital.

"They started working CPR and medics intubated and everything like that, and they were able to regain a pulse," Toth said.

The town and the Red Cross were bringing the displaced residents to a nearby hotel, while emergency crews were tasked with collecting all the residents' crucial medications that they had to leave behind.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters faced a dangerous and delicate situation

Authorities said the fire started at around 6 p.m. on the second floor, where first responders found the man and woman burned and injured.

"They didn't even have water on the fire and they grabbed the two victims," Toth said.

Flames and smoke spread through the building, but police and firefighters were able to get everyone else to safety as they put out the flames.

"They had people over their shoulders because, obviously, there's an elderly clientele here," Edison Police Chief Tom Bryan said.

Using wheelchairs and walkers, hundreds of residents were evacuated.

Sasha Haymer came to pick up her 87-year-old mother who was led out by firefighters.

"She said she got a knock on the door. It was just, 'Come out, come out. You have to get out.' So, she just had to leave immediately," Haymer said.