New York State Court of Appeals hears arguments over proposed redrawing of congressional districts

NEW YORK -- New York's highest court heard an appeal that could force the redrawing of the state's congressional districts, again.

The move could help Democrats wrest control of the House of Representatives from Republicans.

The Democrats want the court to help them blow up the map to turn last year's red wave into a blue wave and return them to power in the House. It has such national importance, both sides have been trading blows.

"They just don't want to compete. They would rather cheat," said Ed Cox, chairman of the New York Republican Party.

"What happened last year was a travesty," said state Sen. Michael Gianaris, deputy majority leader.

WATCH: New York Court of Appeals rules redistricting maps by Democrats violates constitution

Cox and Gianaris are the yin and the yang at the heart of an intensely political court battle in which Democrats are asking the state Court of Appeals to order a redrawing of district lines for New York's 26 congressional districts. Control of the House could hang in the balance.

If the court, which met in Buffalo on Wednesday, buys the Democrats' arguments, the new lines could alter the makeup of the New York delegation, which currently has 15 Democrats and 11 Republicans.

Among them are the "vulnerable six," the six freshmen Republicans who the Democrats would like to unseat. They include congressmen Nick Lalota, George Santos and Anthony D'Esposito of Long Island; Mike Lawler of Rockland County, Marc Molinaro of Dutchess County, and Brandon Williams of Syracuse.

Cox said the Democrats could also try to redraw a seventh district and put more Dems into Staten Island Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis' baliwick.

"That's what the attempt is here, to re-gerrymander in a way that they have a better chance of winning seven more seats," Cox said.

Since Republicans have a four-seat advantage in Washington right now, do the math. The New York elections could make House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of Brooklyn the top dog.

The Democrats are very sensitive about why the top court removed state lawmakers from the redistricting process last year and gave it to a special master. The court said the original lines had been unfairly gerrymandered.

The Democrats want to take back the power.

"The decision issued last year was by most accounts one of the most infamous, wrong-headed decisions this Court of Appeals has ever issued," Gianaris said.

After hearing from both sides for nearly two hours, the court reserved decision. A ruling is expected in mid-December. If the Democrats win, they would have to pull out their crayons quickly. The petitioning process for the seats starts at the end of February.