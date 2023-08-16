Source: Cyclist struck by driver fleeing from police in Greenwich Village

NEW YORK -- A woman on a bicycle was critically injured Tuesday after being hit by a driver in Greenwich Village, and a source tell us that driver was fleeing police

It happened at MacDougal Street and West Houston.

This was part of a firearms investigation.

Police sources say officers were in pursuit of a driver in a Mercedes on Houston Street at a high rate of speed just before 7 p.m.

At Sullivan Street, the passenger got out of the car and was taken into custody, and a gun was recovered from that passenger.

As that passenger was being taken down, police sources say the Mercedes driver took off and hit a 54-year-old woman on a bicycle as he made a fast right onto MacDougal. They say he then jumped out of the car and tried to run away.

After a brief chase, police sources say, cops used a taser on him and he was taken into custody.

"Two or three cop cars after him. He came down this block and then he got blocked right away and he got out and started running," one witness said.

"We heard the taser go off ... and then we lost him and we saw the cop running back down this way," another witness said.

Police say the female cyclist is in the hospital. She is in critical but stable condition.

Charges against the Mercedes driver and his passenger, who had the gun, are pending.