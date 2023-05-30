Another great white shark tracked along Jersey Shore

OCEAN CITY, N.J. -- Another great white shark has been tracked along the Jersey Shore.

The 10-foot-long shark named Penny recently pinged off Ocean City in the waters off 17th Street.

The nonprofit group OCEARCH has been following Penny since she was tagged in North Carolina in April.

“Our Atlantic Ocean is returning to 1 of the worlds great wild oceans due to successful management. When entering the ocean pay attention to your surroundings. Look for quiet areas to swim & if you see areas full of life sit on the beach & watch until it passes…” - @ChrisOCEARCH — OCEARCH (@OCEARCH) May 29, 2023

Four other sharks have pinged near Fire Island, Belmar and Asbury Park.

Marine experts say despite the sightings, attacks are extremely rare.

"These sharks, they do go up along the continental shelf and sometimes approach the shoreline, but the good news is they're not interested in us. They're feeding on balls of bait. They're feeding on things like tuna," said OCEARCH chief scientist Dr. Bob Hueter.

Experts say the sharks are making their annual migration this time of year up from the Florida Keys, heading to the Northeast and Canada.