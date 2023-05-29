Watch CBS News
Four great white sharks detected off New York, New Jersey coasts in recent weeks

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Four great white sharks have been detected near the Tri-State Area in recent weeks. 

Young sharks have been off our coastlines all the way up to Rhode Island since May 2. They were pinged off Fire Island, and of the Jersey Shore near the Belmar-Manasquan area and Asbury Park. 

OCEARCH, a nonprofit marine research group that provides data about shark migration, tracked the sharks in our area. 

Marine experts said the sharks are making their annual migration from the Florida Keys to the northeast and Canada. 

