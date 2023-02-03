MTA celebrates 110th anniversary of Grand Central Terminal

NEW YORK -- Grand Central Terminal just celebrated 110 years.

Leaders from the MTA welcomed the 110th anniversary train as it arrived Thursday.

Officials talked about how big of an impact Grand Central has on the city's history.

"The temple of mass transit in New York. The temple of mass transit in the country. There are few buildings that have as much history in their walls as Grand Central Terminal," said Catherine Rinaldi, Metro-North president and Long Island Rail Road interim president.

"It's changed a lot, obviously, in 110 years, but it remains, I think, the icon of transit and public transportation in the United States," New York Transit President Richard Davey said.

This is just days after the opening of the expansion of the Long Island Rail Road service. The new route connects Long Island customers directly to the east side of Manhattan from Grand Central Madison.