Watch CBS News
Local News

Police release photo of individual wanted in Grand Central subway slashing

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Subway rider stabbed in face during commute at Grand Central
Subway rider stabbed in face during commute at Grand Central 01:38

NEW YORK -- Police have released an image of the man they're looking for in connection to a subway slashing in Manhattan.

The attack happened Thursday morning in Grand Central Terminal.

Investigators say the suspect got into an argument with a 41-year-old man on the platform to the 4/5/6 trains.

Police say he then slashed the victim in the neck and head before running off.

The victim's injuries were not life-threatening.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 16, 2023 / 5:55 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.