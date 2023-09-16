Police release photo of individual wanted in Grand Central subway slashing

NEW YORK -- Police have released an image of the man they're looking for in connection to a subway slashing in Manhattan.

The attack happened Thursday morning in Grand Central Terminal.

Investigators say the suspect got into an argument with a 41-year-old man on the platform to the 4/5/6 trains.

Police say he then slashed the victim in the neck and head before running off.

The victim's injuries were not life-threatening.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.