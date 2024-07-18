Grand Central's Main Concourse closed to public due to reports of protests

Police close Grand Central's Main Concourse due to reports of planned protests

NEW YORK – Grand Central Terminal's Main Concourse has been closed to the public in response to reports of planned protests.

CBS New York's Naveen Dhaliwal reports MTA Police got word that a pro-Palestinian protest was scheduled to take place by the clock in the middle of the Main Concourse at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

In response to the reports, police have surrounded the concourse with barricades. There is a heavy police presence from multiple agencies, including New York State Police and MTA Police.

Trains appear to be running normally.

Riders are being directed to use alternate entrances.

