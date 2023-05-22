Watch CBS News
GRAMMY Award-winning New York Youth Symphony Orchestra launches new program, Crescendo

NEW YORK -- The New York Youth Symphony is still buzzing from its historic GRAMMY win for Best Orchestral Performance.

CBS2 was at their watch party back in February for all the excitement.

Now, your child has the chance to be on the ground floor of a new project from the award-winning orchestra.

Executive Director Shauna Quill and Music Director Tanya Chanphanitpornkit stopped by to share more about the new program, called Crescendo.

CLICK HERE and watch their full interview above for more information.

