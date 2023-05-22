GRAMMY Award-winning New York Youth Symphony Orchestra launches new program, Crescendo
NEW YORK -- The New York Youth Symphony is still buzzing from its historic GRAMMY win for Best Orchestral Performance.
CBS2 was at their watch party back in February for all the excitement.
- Flashback: New York Youth Symphony makes Grammy history, becomes first youth orchestra to win Best Orchestral Performance
Now, your child has the chance to be on the ground floor of a new project from the award-winning orchestra.
Executive Director Shauna Quill and Music Director Tanya Chanphanitpornkit stopped by to share more about the new program, called Crescendo.
CLICK HERE and watch their full interview above for more information.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.