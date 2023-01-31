New York Youth Symphony's debut album nominated for Grammy Awards' Best Orchestral Performance

NEW YORK -- New York Youth Symphony's debut album has been nominated for the Grammy Awards' Best Orchestral Performance.

Music Director Michael Repper joined CBS2 in the studio, along with cellist Noelia and bassoonist Kennedy, to share their excitement for the Grammys this Sunday.

They also talked about making the album during the height of the pandemic, and how aspiring young artists can join the music program.

If you would like to see them perform, they have a concert coming up on March 19 at Carnegie Hall. You can also cheer them on at the Grammys live on CBS2 and Paramount+ at 8 p.m. Sunday.

