Gov. Phil Murphy's proposal to change New Jersey liquor license law is getting mixed reviews

MORRISTOWN, N.J. -- New Jersey's liquor license statute is decades old and because of a cap, many say it prevents the majority of restaurants from getting them.

However, Gov. Phil Murphy is proposing changes.

Jerry Rotunno is the co-owner of Committed Pig in Morristown. He doesn't have a license to serve alcohol, but spent nearly $1 million right before the pandemic to buy one for his other restaurant in Manasquan. He says the governor's proposal threatens his livelihood.

"If I paid for something that has a certain value, and my value is $900,000 or more than that, so now there's more places to have alcoholic beverages," Rotunno said.

During his State of the State Address, Murphy proposed expanding the number of liquor licenses. The proposal, though, is unclear. CBS2 caught up with the governor on Wednesday.

"We fully acknowledge that there are families and businesses that have invested an enormous amount in these licenses and, therefore, our program will include a targeted program to help ease that transition," Murphy said.

For instance, Morristown officials told CBS2 the town currently has 23 liquor licenses for restaurants, and have no more permits to give out. Other restaurateurs said they'd like to have a slice of the pie, as well.

"You know, having the benefit of selling liquor and having a second avenue to generate revenue definitely changes things," said Nestor Bedoya, co-owner and chef of Fredy's Table 6.

Bedoya and his co-owner brother and his brother says a liquor license is something they haven't been able to afford.

"You're looking at a $1.1 million to buy a license right now in the town of Morristown," Bedoya said. "The other factor would be availability. There is none."

Rotunno said he doesn't want to hold a monopoly on licenses, but wants to make sure he gets compensated for what he paid out.

"If they're going to issue it for $100,000 to other people, well, then you kind of owe me $800,000," Rotunno said.

Right now, the New Jersey Restaurant and Hospitality Association is against Murphy's plan. The governor will have to build consensus on a bill that addresses all concerns.