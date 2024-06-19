Gov. Phil Murphy revamps clemency process in New Jersey

NEWARK, N.J. - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced a new clemency initiative Wednesday he said will reform the state's criminal justice system.

Murphy said the state is reaching a major milestone in how applications for clemency are handled.

Certain people will be prioritized, including:

Victims of domestic or sexual violence or sex trafficking who are incarcerated for a crime against the perpetrator

People with certain non-violent convictions who have stayed out of the justice system for a certain period of time

Those serving sentences "that reflect an excessive trial penalty"

The state will establish a Clemency Advisory Board to review each application and make recommendations to the governor.

"Historically speaking, here in New Jersey, receiving a pardon or having your sentence commuted is not a matter of either fairness or objectively. It was a mater of who you knew or how well connected you were to those in power," Murphy said. "With the executive order that I'm signing today we are changing that... a thoughtful and fair approach to New Jerseyans who deserve a second chance."

Here are the first members of the Clemency Advisory Board:

Chair: Justin Dews, Counsel at King & Spalding

The state has set up a website with more information about the program.

Murphy signed the executive order at St. James A.M.E. Church in Newark.

Rapper Meek Mill attended the event. He has championed criminal justice reform across the country.