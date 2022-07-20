Watch CBS News
Gov. Hochul extends New York's COVID state of emergency, discusses back-to-school plans

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul extended New York's COVID state of emergency this week.

With hospitalizations on the rise, the extension gives the state flexibility to troubleshoot hospital capacity issues. 

Anticipating a strike in cases in the fall, the governor laid out plans to deal with the pandemic moving forward, including back to school plans

"We are now distributing, as we speak, three million test kids to school districts to make sure that every student and members of their staff can test before the first day. We encourage everybody to take advantage of this," Hochul said. 

The state is also working to stockpile supplies and strengthen hospital systems.

