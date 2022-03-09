Gov. Hochul joins New Yorkers at prayer service for Ukrainian people

NEW YORK -- People of all faiths, including political leaders, attended a prayer service Wednesday morning for Ukraine, calling for peace.

Many said at a time like this, it's easy to question: Is prayer even adequate? But they said, yes, it brings them a sense of comfort.

The pews were packed at St. Volodymyr Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral on the Upper West Side.

Since the start of the Russian invasion two weeks ago, people from all different backgrounds have been showing support.

Gov. Kathy Hochul was in attendance and reinforced that New York is welcoming Ukrainian refugees.

"We not only stand with Ukraine, we reject any business from our state with Russian interests," Hochul said.

Parishioners said their hearts were heavy as they witnessed the horrific images coming out of Ukraine and that they are worried about their loved ones, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported.

"We're all feeling stressed, with the situation that's going on right now," Vitaly Zyhadlo said.

Zyhadlo said he and his family in New York feel helpless, thinking about relatives back home.

"Many people in such pain," he said.

"I'm talking to you right now, and literately 20 minutes ago, I spoke to the archbishop of Mariupol in the Donbas region of Ukraine who was talking to me from a basement of a church. That Russian military forces just bombed a hospital, where women were giving birth to children," Archbishop Daniel Zelinsky said.

Timothy Cardinal Dolan and Rabbi Joseph Potasnik stood alongside Zelinsky.

"It's an extraordinary show of solidarity in New York City. We are not only praying, we are putting our prayers in action," Zelinsky said.

"I am not Ukrainian, but I certainly am here to show solidarity with the Ukrainian people, and I'm very concerned," said a woman.

Leaders said, to be clear, they're against Vladimir Putin's war, not the Russian people, and they extended their prayers to the thousands of Russians who are out protesting at a risk to their own lives and freedoms.

"I would like to ask people of Russian Federation, please do everything possible to stop this slaughter of innocent people," Zelinsky said.

There was also a call to action to continue to donate and volunteer your time.

