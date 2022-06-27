Lawmakers concerned suspect accused of murdering Queens restaurant worker Zhiwen Yan could be released on bail
NEW YORK -- A group of local lawmakers are concerned over reports that the man accused of killing a restaurant delivery worker in Queens could be released on bail Monday.
Glenn Hirsch, 51, is charged with stalking and murdering 45-year-old Zhiwen Yan in Forest Hills in April.
Lawmakers, including Congresswoman Grace Meng, say Hirsch poses a danger to the community and should not be released.
The Queens District Attorney's Office says bail conditions include house arrest and electronic monitoring.
