Lawmakers concerned suspect accused of murdering Queens restaurant worker Zhiwen Yan could be released on bail

CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A group of local lawmakers are concerned over reports that the man accused of killing a restaurant delivery worker in Queens could be released on bail Monday.

Glenn Hirsch, 51, is charged with stalking and murdering 45-year-old Zhiwen Yan in Forest Hills in April.

Lawmakers, including Congresswoman Grace Meng, say Hirsch poses a danger to the community and should not be released.

The Queens District Attorney's Office says bail conditions include house arrest and electronic monitoring.

June 26, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

