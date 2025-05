Partial glacier collapse causes landslide that buries 90% of Swiss village

Geneva — A 64-year-old man remained missing Thursday after a huge mass of rock and ice from a glacier crashed down a Swiss mountainside the day before.

The landslide sent plumes of dust skyward and coated with mud nearly all of an Alpine village that authorities had evacuated earlier this month as a precaution. State Councilor Stéphane Ganzer told Radio Télévision Suisse that 90% of the village was destroyed.

"An unbelievable amount of material thundered down into the valley," the Reuters news agency quotes Matthias Ebener, a spokesperson for local authorities as saying.

Mud and rocks slide down a mountain after a glacier partially collapsed, covering most of the village of Blatten, Switzerland on May 28, 2025, in this screen grab taken from a handout video. Pomona Media / Handout via Reuters

"We've lost our village," Blatten Mayor Matthias Bellwald told a press conference, according to Reuters. "The village is under rubble. We will rebuild."

The Cantonal Police of Valais said that a search and rescue operation was underway for the missing man, whose name wasn't made public, and that it involved a drone with a thermal camera.

The regional government said in a statement that a large chunk of the Birch Glacier above the village had broken off, causing the landslide, which also buried the nearby Lonza River bed, raising the possibility of dammed water flows.

"There is a serious risk of an ice jam that could flood the valley below," Antoine Jacquod, a military security official, told the Keystone-ATS news agency. "We're going to try to assess its dimensions today."

As a precaution, 16 people were evacuated late Wednesday from two villages located downstream from the disaster area.

"It's like a mountain, and of course, it creates a small lake that gets bigger and bigger," explained Raphael Mayoraz, the cantonal official in charge of natural hazard management, Wednesday evening.

Mud and rocks cover a village after a glacier collapse onto Blatten, Switzerland, on May 28, 2025, in this screen grab taken from a video. KEYSTONE-SDA via REUTERS

Video on social media and Swiss television showed that the mudslide near Blatten, in the southern Lötschental valley, partially submerged homes and other buildings under a mass of brownish sludge.

In recent days, authorities had ordered the evacuation of about 300 people, as well as all livestock, from the village amid fears that the 52 million-cubic foot glacier was at risk of collapse.

The Valais cantonal government has meanwhile asked the army to provide clearing equipment and pumps to secure the riverbed.

"The deposit ... is not very stable, and debris flow is possible within the deposit itself (which) makes any intervention in the disaster area impossible for the time being," cantonal authorities stated, adding there was risk on both sides of the valley.

Swiss glaciologists have repeatedly expressed concerns about a thaw in recent years - attributed in large part to global warming - that has accelerated the retreat of glaciers in Switzerland.

The landlocked Alpine country has the most glaciers of any country in Europe, and saw 4% of its total glacier volume disappear in 2023. That was the second-biggest decline in a single year after a 6% drop in 2022.

The incident comes just days afte the bodies of five skiers were found on a glacier above the Swiss resort town of Zermatt.

Agence France-Presse contributed to this report.