Large chunk of glacier breaks off, burying 90% of Swiss village Video captured the moment the majority of the Swiss village of Blatten became buried under rock and ice after a massive chunk of a glacier in the Alps broke off on Wednesday, causing a landslide. Authorities had evacuated the town earlier this month as a precaution, but a 64-year-old man is missing after the disaster. State Councilor Stéphane Ganzer told Radio Télévision Suisse that 90% of the village was destroyed.