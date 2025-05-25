5 skiers found dead on glacier in Switzerland; another skier killed by avalanche

The bodies of five skiers have been found on a glacier above the Swiss resort town of Zermatt, authorities said, and another person was killed following an avalanche in a village north of there.

Valais cantonal police said Sunday the group of victims was located on the Adler Glacier following aerial and ground searches after two hikers reported seeing abandoned skis near the Rimpfischhorn, a 4,000-meter peak in the Valais Alps.

Formal identification of the victims is still underway, and their nationalities have not yet been released.

Authorities have opened an investigation into the circumstances of the accident. Weather conditions and avalanche activity in the region are being examined as part of the probe.

The Morgenhorn mountain in Kandersteg. Bern Cantonal Police

On Saturday, in a high-altitude resort town of Kandersteg that is 1.5 hours north of Zermatt, local police said an avalanche buried three skiers on the Morgenhorn, killing one of them. Two of the men had minor injuries, according to Bern police.

The deceased was identified as a 29-year-old Swiss citizen from the canton of Bern, police said.