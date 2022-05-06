Giuseppe Canzani arraigned in deadly shooting of Anna Torres in the doorway of her Ozone Park home

NEW YORK -- The man accused of gunning down a Queens woman in the doorway of her home has been arraigned on murder and weapon charges.

Police say Giuseppe Canzani knocked on the door of 51-year-old Anna Torres' house Wednesday afternoon in Ozone Park. When she opened the door, he allegedly shot her in the neck. He later turned himself in.

"As alleged, this defendant clearly has no regard of human life and in broad daylight shot the victim as she stood in the entrance of her home. This is yet another reminder how senseless gun violence is causing heart-wrenching loss in our communities. The defendant is now facing very serious charges," Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement Friday.

Torres' husband told CBS2 he's never heard of Canzani and has no idea why she was killed.

"I'm lost without her, man. I'm lost without her," David Aguilar said. "She was the sweetest person in the world, man. She helped everybody. She was a psychic. You know, it don't make sense to me, man."

Police sources say Torres read tarot cards out of her home, and they're looking into whether that's how she met Canzani.