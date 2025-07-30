San Francisco trades pitcher Tyler Rogers, longest-tenured Giant, to New York Mets

The slumping San Francisco Giants have traded their longest-tenured player, veteran reliever Tyler Rogers, to the New York Mets a day before the Major League Baseball trade deadline.

The teams confirmed the trade Thursday, with New York sending right-hander José Buttó, right-handed pitching prospect Blade Tidwell, and outfielding prospect Drew Gilbert.

To make room on their 40-man roster, the Giants designated right-hander Sean Hjelle for assignment.

The #SFGiants and New York Mets completed a trade today, with RHP José Buttó, RHP Blade Tidwell and OF Drew Gilbert joining the Giants in exchange for RHP Tyler Rogers.



To make room on the 40-man roster, the Giants designated RHP Sean Hjelle for assignment. — SFGiants (@SFGiants) July 30, 2025

The 34-year-old Rogers, with his signature submarine delivery, has been one of the most dependable relievers in the National League over the past few years, consistently inducing bad swings because of his underarm delivery.

Tyler Rogers #71 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the Miami Marlins in the top of the eighth inning of a major league baseball game at Oracle Park on June 25, 2025 in San Francisco, California. Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images

Since his debut with the Giants in 2019, Rogers has a 2.79 ERA over 392 relief appearances and is currently having what could be his best season ever. His ERA this season is a minuscule 1.80 over 53 relief appearances, tied for second-most in the majors.

Rogers is the twin brother of left-hander Taylor Rogers, who was also traded on Wednesday from the Cincinnati Reds to the Pittsburgh Pirates. The brothers played together for San Francisco from 2023 to 2024.

We have acquired RHP Tyler Rogers from San Francisco in exchange for RHP José Buttó, RHP Blade Tidwell, and OF Drew Gilbert.



Welcome to New York, Tyler! pic.twitter.com/AHIEo2nCQg — New York Mets (@Mets) July 30, 2025

The decision by the Giants to deal Rogers for the 27-year-old Buttó and two prospects could signal a change in direction for the team ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, following the blockbuster trade last month for All-Star slugger Rafael Devers. San Francisco has lost six in a row, swept in consecutive series against the Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates, and have a 2-10 record since the All-Star break. Since Devers arrived in San Francisco from the Boston Red Sox, the Giants have gone an MLB-worst 13-24, now six games back in the NL Wild Card race.

Meanwhile, the Mets - second-place in the National League East and in the thick of the Wild Card race - are seeking to shore up their bullpen after getting swept by the San Diego Padres while being outscored 19-7 over three games. New York has also reportedly acquired closer Ryan Helsley from the St. Louis Cardinals.

Buttó had a 3.64 ERA over 34 appearances for the Mets this season, all in relief, although he has started 15 games over his four seasons with New York.

The 24-year-old Tidwell has a 4.10 ERA over 17 appearances for Triple-A Syracuse this season and has made four appearances for the big club.

Gilbert, 24, was batting .243 with a .777 OPS and 12 home runs for Triple-A Syracuse over 82 games this season. The left-handed outfielder came to the Mets from the Houston Astros as part of a deal for current Giant Justin Verlander.