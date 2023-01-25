Nassau County lawmaker proposes "G.E.O.R.G.E" legislation in wake of Santos controversy

NEW YORK -- Embattled Congressman George Santos is facing new pressure on Long Island to resign.

Nassau County legislator Joshua Lafazan will introduce new measures Wednesday to prevent candidates who lie about their qualifications from running for Congress in the future. It will be called the G.E.O.R.G.E. package, which stands for "Get Egregious Officials Removed from Government Elections."

Lafazan says the series of laws would make background checks mandatory for all candidates, bar anyone with open foreign arrest warrants from holding office, and make lying about your education, employment history, address or income a misdemeanor.

This comes as Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy continues to stand by his decision to appoint Santos to committees. McCarthy says he will support Santos unless an ethics investigation proves he did break the law and must be removed.

"You know why I'm standing by him? Because his constituents voted for him," McCarthy said.

However, polls continue to show most of his voters think he should resign. Some of them are now trying new tactics to get rid of him.

In an open letter to McCarthy, they wrote, "We are not going to sit by and let you take away our constitutional right to representation." They're now asking voters nationwide to reach out to their members of Congress.

"We didn't elect him. We elected the person he created," said Susan Naftol, with Concerned Citizens of NY-03.

Experts say don't hold your breath for a quick Federal Election Commission investigation, even though dozens of Santos' campaign expenses fall one cent below the threshold for a receipt.

"They have a history of taking a long time. You have a civil investigation that could drag on for years," Dan Weiner, director of elections and government for NYU Brennan Center, said.

Freshman Congressman Nick Lalota, of Suffolk County, offered to take the lead in helping officials freeze Santos' campaign funds and return them to duped donors.

"Those financial victims of his crimes and lies need a chance to be made whole," said Lalota.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, Santos did not attend a reception at the White House for new members of Congress, saying he didn't have time in his schedule.

"What are you doing instead?" a reporter asked.

"Constituent services," Santos replied.

In a newly surfaced interview with a Brazilian podcast, Santos claims he was mugged in broad daylight in the summer of 2021 about a block away from Trump Tower, saying the suspect stole the shoes right off his feet.