"I want him gone": Gov. Kathy Hochul calls Rep. George Santos a "huge distraction" for the state of New York

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Gov. Kathy Hochul says Rep. George Santos should leave office
NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul says embattled Congressman George Santos is a "huge distraction."

He was excluded from a bipartisan meeting with New York's Congressional delegation hosted by the governor.

"I want him gone. I did not invite him to my bipartisan meeting because I didn't think it would be productive, and also, he's not on any committees. We were talking about what members can do on their committees. So he's a huge distraction for our state," Hochul said.

Several House Democrats submitted a resolution to the House Ethics Committee on Thursday calling for the removal of the Long Island Republican.

The resolution is unlikely to reach the floor for a vote, and House GOP leadership has so far declined to call on Santos to resign.

First published on February 10, 2023 / 8:03 PM

