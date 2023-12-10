Former Rep. George Santos says no shortage of corruption in Congress after his expulsion on "The Point with Marcia Kramer"

The Point: George Santos says no shortage of corruption in Congress

The Point: George Santos says no shortage of corruption in Congress

The Point: George Santos says no shortage of corruption in Congress

The Point

George Santos has left the U.S. House of Representatives, but apparently not the public arena. He's making personalized videos on Cameo and alleging widespread corruption in Congress since he was expelled.

Talking Points

Santos, the sixth person ever expelled from the House, sat down for an exclusive interview with CBS New York this week.

Santos discussed his recent financial boon from making videos on Cameo, plans for a potential plea deal with federal prosecutors, corruption he witnessed in Congress, why he thinks voters will forgive him and more.

Watch the interview here or in the player below.

Your Point

With the 2024 election less than a year away, we asked New Yorkers if they really care who holds the vice presidency and if presidential running mates matter.

Exclamation Point

Santos discussed his plans for the future after being expelled from the House and the strangest things he saw in Washington during a bonus conversation on CBS News New York.

"The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for "Exclamation Point," an extended conversation with our guests.