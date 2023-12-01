Watch CBS News
Local News

Long Island Democrats and Republicans begin search for George Santos' replacement in U.S. House

By Jennifer McLogan

/ CBS New York

Long Island parties begin search for Rep. George Santos' replacement
Long Island parties begin search for Rep. George Santos' replacement 01:55

WESTBURY, N.Y. -- Republican George Santos left the U.S. Capitol without saying a word as other members of the House voted to expel him from Congress on Friday. 

There was a feeling of relief among Republican and Democratic party leaders in New York's 3rd congressional district, which covers parts Nassau County and Queens

Party leaders said they will announce their candidates in the special election to fill Santos' seat next week. Name recognition is of utmost importance, they said. 

"It's a sad chapter in the history of Nassau County and it's a sad chapter in our country's history, and now we have to move forward. We're going to, as I said, work expeditiously to nominate the best candidate who's got the best chance of winning," said Nassau Democratic Committee Chairman Jay Jacobs. 

"We have 22 individuals who will be interviewed beginning this afternoon through Monday, Tuesday, maybe Wednesday. We will do an extensive research on them. We'll engage and outside firm and we'll come up with the best candidate," said Nassau Republican Committee Chairman Joe Cairo. 

Names being bandied about include Republican State Sen. Jack Martins and Democrat Tom Suozzi, who did not run for reelection to the seat Santos ultimately won in 2022. 

Republicans did very well on Long Island in the last election, but will they be able to retain the seat? The district is 20% in Queens and 80% in Nassau County. 

Jennifer McLogan
jennifer-mclogan.png

During her decades-long career, Jennifer McLogan has been recognized for her coverage of breaking news and live reporting on major stories that include the September 11 attacks, Superstorm Sandy, the Gilgo Beach Murders, the Long Island Rail Road massacre, the crash of TWA Flight 800, the Philadelphia Police firebombing of the radical group Move, the Hamptons' Pine Barrens fires, and major snowstorms crippling the Northeast. In sports, she covered Super Bowl XLVI, World Series with both the Yankees and the Mets, NBA Finals with Michael Jordan and the death of Arthur Ashe.

First published on December 1, 2023 / 12:53 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.