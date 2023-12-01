Long Island Democrats and Republicans begin search for George Santos' replacement in U.S. House

WESTBURY, N.Y. -- Republican George Santos left the U.S. Capitol without saying a word as other members of the House voted to expel him from Congress on Friday.

There was a feeling of relief among Republican and Democratic party leaders in New York's 3rd congressional district, which covers parts Nassau County and Queens.

Party leaders said they will announce their candidates in the special election to fill Santos' seat next week. Name recognition is of utmost importance, they said.

"It's a sad chapter in the history of Nassau County and it's a sad chapter in our country's history, and now we have to move forward. We're going to, as I said, work expeditiously to nominate the best candidate who's got the best chance of winning," said Nassau Democratic Committee Chairman Jay Jacobs.

"We have 22 individuals who will be interviewed beginning this afternoon through Monday, Tuesday, maybe Wednesday. We will do an extensive research on them. We'll engage and outside firm and we'll come up with the best candidate," said Nassau Republican Committee Chairman Joe Cairo.

Names being bandied about include Republican State Sen. Jack Martins and Democrat Tom Suozzi, who did not run for reelection to the seat Santos ultimately won in 2022.

Republicans did very well on Long Island in the last election, but will they be able to retain the seat? The district is 20% in Queens and 80% in Nassau County.