George Santos' communications director resigns, saying she's "honored" to quit

What is George Santos' political future? What the federal charges against George Santos mean for his political future 06:20

Washington — GOP Rep. George Santos' communications director Naysa Woomer has resigned, writing in a resignation email obtained by Scripps News that she's "honored" to quit and that the congressman "never took one point of professional advice."

Her resignation comes not long after Santos was arrested and charged with fraud, money laundering and other crimes. He survived an attempt from House Democrats to expel him from Congress this week.

"With respect for my colleagues, the people of New York, and most importantly, myself, I am honored to tender my resignation," Woomer said in her resignation email, the content of which was confirmed by CBS News.

"Unfortunately, you never took one point of professional advice given," Woomer continued.

Woomer has been with Santos' office since he joined the House in January. Other Santos staffers will now have to handle additional communications responsibilities for the congressman as reporters follow him nearly everywhere he goes.

House Republicans on Wednesday blocked a Democratic resolution that would expel Santos from Congress, instead voting to refer the matter to the House Ethics Committee, which opened a probe into Santos in March.

A growing number of New York Republicans have called for Santos to step down.

Santos pleaded not guilty to 13 federal charges in New York, and was released on a $500,000 bond. The court is permitting him to move only between New York and Washington, D.C., and he had to surrender his passport.

Caitlin Yilek contributed to this report.