Gabriel Wilson sentenced to 50 years to life in 2021 murder of Stop & Shop manager Ray Wishropp in West Hempstead

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- The gunman who killed Ray Wishropp and shot two others at a Long Island supermarket two years ago was sentenced to 50 years to life Thursday.

Gabriel Wilson killed Wishropp and injured Olivia Leary and Aram Dikici in the shooting. Leary and Dikici testified the shooting left them with unending pain and deficits.

Wilson opened fire inside a West Hempstead Stop & Shop on April 20, 2021. His identity was never really in question - he was known at the market as the cart collector.

Back in May, a jury found Wilson guilty after less than five hour of deliberations. His attorney argued he did not intend to kill, and Wilson's mother said he wasn't fit to stand trial after being shot in the head years ago. His aunt said he had the mental capacity of a 9-year-old.

Wishropp was the father of seven.

"It is our hope that the Wishropp family and our colleagues Olivia Leary and Aram Dikici can find a measure of closure in today's sentencing. Stop & Shop continues to honor the memory of our colleague Ray Wishropp and to support our associates impacted by this tragedy," the company said in a statement.