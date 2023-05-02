Jurors begin deliberations in trial of Stop & Shop shooting suspect Gabriel Wilson

MINEOLA, N.Y. - Closing arguments wrapped up Tuesday in the trial of a man accused in a deadly shooting at a grocery store on Long Island.

A jury is now deliberating the verdict.

Investigators say Gabriel Wilson showed up to work at the Stop & Shop in West Hempstead in April, 2021 and opened fire.

Three managers were shot, including a 49-year-old father of two who did not survive.

Roughly 100-200 shoppers were in the market at the time.