Jurors begin deliberations in trial of Stop & Shop shooting suspect Gabriel Wilson
MINEOLA, N.Y. - Closing arguments wrapped up Tuesday in the trial of a man accused in a deadly shooting at a grocery store on Long Island.
A jury is now deliberating the verdict.
Investigators say Gabriel Wilson showed up to work at the Stop & Shop in West Hempstead in April, 2021 and opened fire.
Three managers were shot, including a 49-year-old father of two who did not survive.
Roughly 100-200 shoppers were in the market at the time.
