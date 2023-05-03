Watch CBS News
Crime

Gabriel Wilson convicted of murder in 2021 shooting of Stop & Shop manager Ray Wishropp in West Hempstead

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Guilty verdict in deadly Stop & Shop shooting
Guilty verdict in deadly Stop & Shop shooting 00:24

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- A Long Island man was found guilty Wednesday in a deadly shooting inside a West Hempstead grocery store.

The jury convicted Gabriel Wilson on murder and two counts of attempted murder

Investigators say he showed up for work at the Stop & Shop in April 2021 and opened fire, killing manager Ray Wishropp.

Wilson also shot and injured two other managers.

More than 100 shoppers were inside the supermarket at the time. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 3, 2023 / 11:59 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.