Gabriel Wilson convicted of murder in 2021 shooting of Stop & Shop manager Ray Wishropp in West Hempstead
MINEOLA, N.Y. -- A Long Island man was found guilty Wednesday in a deadly shooting inside a West Hempstead grocery store.
The jury convicted Gabriel Wilson on murder and two counts of attempted murder.
Investigators say he showed up for work at the Stop & Shop in April 2021 and opened fire, killing manager Ray Wishropp.
Wilson also shot and injured two other managers.
More than 100 shoppers were inside the supermarket at the time.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.