Gabriel Wilson convicted of murder in 2021 shooting of Stop & Shop manager Ray Wishropp in West Hempstead

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- A Long Island man was found guilty Wednesday in a deadly shooting inside a West Hempstead grocery store.

The jury convicted Gabriel Wilson on murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Investigators say he showed up for work at the Stop & Shop in April 2021 and opened fire, killing manager Ray Wishropp.

Wilson also shot and injured two other managers.

More than 100 shoppers were inside the supermarket at the time.