Gabby Petito's parents awarded $3 million in wrongful death lawsuit against Brian Laundrie's parents

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A judge has awarded Gabby Petito's parents $3 million in the wrongful death lawsuit they filed against the parents of Brian Laundrie.

Laundrie was the fiancé of Petito, who investigators say killed the 22-year-old Long Island native during a cross-country trip last summer.

Laundrie later took his own life.

Petito's mother and father claimed the Laundries knew Petito was dead weeks before her body was found, and did not say anything.