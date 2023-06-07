Gabby Petito-inspired Teal Alert may soon be used to help find victims of domestic violence who go missing

NEW YORK -- There was a new push Wednesday to protect victims of domestic violence who go missing.

The tragic death of Gabby Petito inspired calls for a new "Teal Alert."

Her story captured the nation. In 2021, when she was just 22 years old, the Long Island native went on a road trip with longtime boyfriend Brian Laundrie. Police body cam video from Aug. 12 showed the moment a bruised Petito told Utah police officers she was fine.

"There was clearly something not right and possibly abusive about this situation and that was the last time Gabby Petito was seen alive," said state Sen. Anthony H. Palumbo.

READ MORE: Gabby Petito's family says in lawsuit that Moab Police officer said Brian Laundrie "seemed like a mental and emotional bully"

In a notebook found near his body, Laundrie admitted to killing Petito less than two weeks after that encounter. However, her family had no idea and her body wasn't found for another month.

On Wednesday, New York lawmakers were calling for a "Teal Alert," similar to an AMBER Alert for missing children or a Silver Alert for missing people over 65.

The Teal Alert would apply to adults 18-64 who go missing and are considered in danger, and only require proof of life and safety of the missing adult.

"It's not as if it is a warrant for someone's arrest. This is a very simple ask," Palumbo said.

READ MORE: Roberta Laundrie's "burn after reading" letter to her son can be used in Petito family's civil suit, judge rules

According to the National Crime Information Center, 600,000 Americans go missing every year and every minute roughly 20 people in this country are abused by domestic partners.

Currently in New York, there is no clear way to report missing victims of domestic abuse.

"If you have someone who is a victim of domestic violence, someone who has been abused for years and years and years, and suddenly that individual isn't located or can't be found, they're not a 'missing person.' So there is no manner in which you can alert the world that we just need to know if there is proof of life. We can say definitively that this would have saved Gabby, but it will save other people's lives," Palumbo said.

Lawmakers say they chose the color teal in honor of Petito's eye color. They hope to present the bill before the state Legislature before the end of the current session.

Lawmakers say the bill has the full support of the Petito family.