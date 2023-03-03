Gabby Petito's family says in lawsuit that Moab Police officer said Brian Laundrie "seemed like a mental and emotional bully"

NEW YORK -- Gabby Petito's family is revealing more details about a police encounter involving Brian Laundrie two weeks before he strangled their daughter to death.

According to an amended lawsuit against the Moab Police Department filed by Petito's parents, Laundrie seemed like a "mental and emotional bully" to the police officer who responded to a domestic call weeks before Petito's death.

The officers separated the couple for the night, but according to the suit, they treated Laundrie like a victim instead of the aggressor.

The lawsuit accuses officers of failing to properly investigate the incident.