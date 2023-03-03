Watch CBS News
Local News

Gabby Petito's family says in lawsuit that Moab Police officer said Brian Laundrie "seemed like a mental and emotional bully"

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Gabby Petito's family files amended lawsuit against police
Gabby Petito's family files amended lawsuit against police 00:34

NEW YORK -- Gabby Petito's family is revealing more details about a police encounter involving Brian Laundrie two weeks before he strangled their daughter to death.

According to an amended lawsuit against the Moab Police Department filed by Petito's parents, Laundrie seemed like a "mental and emotional bully" to the police officer who responded to a domestic call weeks before Petito's death.

RELATED STORY: Gabby Petito's parents say selfie taken before she called Utah police department proves officers should have done more

The officers separated the couple for the night, but according to the suit, they treated Laundrie like a victim instead of the aggressor.

The lawsuit accuses officers of failing to properly investigate the incident.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 2, 2023 / 10:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.