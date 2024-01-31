Funeral underway for Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik

PATERSON, N.J. -- Loved ones are paying their final respects Wednesday to Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik.

His funeral is being held at the Cathedral of Saint John the Baptist in Paterson.

Berdnik died by suicide at a restaurant in Clifton last week.

Family, friends, and colleagues gathered for his wake on Tuesday.

He is to be buried at St. Michael's Cemetery in Bergen County later Wednesday.