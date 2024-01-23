Longtime Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik dies

NEW YORK -- Passaic County is mourning the tragic death of its sheriff.

Authorities said Sheriff Richard Berdnik died of an apparent suicide inside a restroom at Toros Restaurant in Clifton on Tuesday afternoon.

Bunting could be seen being put up outside the Passaic County Sheriff's Office in Wayne on Tuesday night.

Berdnik, who was in his mid 60s, had a distinctive 28-year career with the Clifton Police Department prior to becoming the county sheriff in 2011.

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the tragic loss of Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik. For more than four decades, Sheriff Berdnik courageously served the people of New Jersey -- from his days as a police officer on the streets of Clifton to his five consecutive terms as the 49th Sheriff of Passaic County. Every single day, Sheriff Berdnik earned the trust of his constituents in Passaic County, and worked exhaustively to combat criminal activity, modernize the operations of the Sheriff's Office, and meet the high standard of service we expect from members of law enforcement," New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement.

"Tammy and I were blessed to have counted Sheriff Berdnik as a close friend. We will miss him -- and his leadership -- dearly. And we are sending our prayers and condolences to Sheriff Berdnik's wife, Monica, their four adult children, and the entire team at the Passaic County Sheriff's Office."

Added Sen. Cory Booker: "Sheriff Berdnik was a longtime public servant with a distinguished career in law enforcement who rose to become sheriff of his home county. He leaves behind a legacy of sacrifice and service. His passing is a terrible loss to the county and state he served for so many years. My thoughts are with his loved ones in this time of grief."

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office is investigating.

