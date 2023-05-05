Funeral today for NYPD Det. Troy Patterson, shot during attempted robbery in 1990

NEW YORK -- A funeral service will be held Friday morning for NYPD Det. Troy Patterson.

Patterson died last Saturday, more than 30 years after he was shot in the head during an attempted robbery in Brooklyn. The shooting left him paralyzed and in a vegetative state.

Police have been clearing the street for what's expected to be a big turnout in Crown Heights.

On Thursday, officers lined up outside the funeral home for a dignified transfer, continuing to honor Patterson's legacy and vowing to never forget the fallen hero.

Supporters held out hope for decades that he would regain consciousness.

Patterson spent 33 years in a vegetative state after being shot in the head during a botched robbery back on Jan. 16, 1990.

He was washing his car on the street in Bedford-Stuyvesant, when he was approached by three young men who demanded $20. One of the suspects, who was just 15 years old, shot him.

The three would-be robbers all served prison time for charges related to the shooting and have been released.

The funeral starts at 11 a.m. but there will be a viewing before at 9 a.m.

CBS News New York will have live coverage of the funeral later in the morning.