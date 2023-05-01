NYPD Det. Troy Patterson dies more than 30 years after being shot in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- A New York City detective who suffered catastrophic injuries when he was shot more than 30 years ago has died.
Back in January 1990, Det. Troy Patterson was shot in the head while off duty during an attempted robbery in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.
The shooting left Patterson in a coma, from which he never recovered.
He died Saturday night at the age of 60.
The Detectives Endowment Association says Det. Patterson leaves behind a legacy of service and sacrifice.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.