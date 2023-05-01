NYPD Det. Troy Patterson dies more than 30 years after being shot in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A New York City detective who suffered catastrophic injuries when he was shot more than 30 years ago has died.

Back in January 1990, Det. Troy Patterson was shot in the head while off duty during an attempted robbery in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.

It is with a heavy heart that the Detectives’ Endowment Association announces the passing of Detective Troy Patterson. Troy was shot and severely injured in 1990 as he took police action when three criminals attempted to rob him while he was off-duty. The DEA will #NeverForget.… pic.twitter.com/AWR2HSxT2V — Detectives' Endowment Association (@NYCPDDEA) April 30, 2023

The shooting left Patterson in a coma, from which he never recovered.

He died Saturday night at the age of 60.

The NYPD mourns his loss and extends our continued support to his family & friends. pic.twitter.com/iAZhd8y8yt — Commissioner Sewell (@NYPDPC) April 30, 2023

The Detectives Endowment Association says Det. Patterson leaves behind a legacy of service and sacrifice.