What's a "Pink Moon" and when can you see it?

April's full moon, also known as the "Pink Moon," will shine bright in the sky this week.

The moon will reach peak illumination around 12:35 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, but it will be at its peak on Wednesday night in more westerly time zones, according to NASA. This year's "Pink Moon" is also the first full moon of spring.

Despite the title, the moon won't look pink. The name "Pink Moon" comes from the early springtime bloom of a wildflower commonly known as moss pink, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac.

April's full moon is also known as the "Pesach," "Paschal" or "Passover Moon" because of its proximity to Passover, which starts on Wednesday night, and Easter, which is on Sunday, April 9. April's moon is also known as the "Sprouting Grass Moon," the "Egg Moon" and the "Fish Moon."

A passenger plane passes in front of the full Pink moon as rises over Manhattan in New York City, United States on April 17, 2022. Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Farmer's Almanac suggests finding an open area and watching as the moon rises. The website details specific moonrise times for different ZIP codes.

The "Pink Moon" was preceded this year by the "Worm Moon." Next month, astronomy fans can keep an eye out for the full "Flower Moon."

There's more than just the "Pink Moon" to look forward to this month. Three of the five visible planets will also be in the sky on Wednesday, according to NASA. Venus will be the brightest, with Mercury and Mars also being visible.