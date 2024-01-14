Friends remember Lourdes Camilo, killed Saturday night in hit-and-run in Bronx

NEW YORK -- Friends are remembering a Bronx grandmother who was killed in hit-and-run on Saturday night.

Just steps away from where Lourdes Camilo lived is where she lost her life.

"She was my best friend," Shana Henderson said.

For Henderson, the corner of Melrose Avenue and East 156th Street in Melrose is now a place of heartache.

"I'm the one who found her sneaker. That's how I knew that it was her, because I seen her sneaker on the ground," Henderson said.

The tragedy happened at around 7 p.m. when Camilo was crossing the street from her apartment building. Surveillance video shows the 53-year-old didn't have the light when a white SUV slammed into her and took off.

She was then hit by a second vehicle, a green Jeep Cherokee, but it stayed on the scene.

"It felt like somebody ripped my heart out of my chest," Henderson said.

The road where the incident happened were shut down for hours, as stunned neighbors learned what happened.

"Nobody never got hurt over there, so that's why it's so crazy to me," Henderson said.

Those living in the area are remembering Camilo as a kind woman, and a loving mother and grandmother.

"She was hard worker. Even at this age, she never gave up. I love her and I'll miss her," neighbor Sheena McFadzean said.

McFadzean described Camilo as a soul full of life who built a life around the people of the neighborhood and the corner.

"I'm gonna miss seeing her and we always take that journey across the street to the store, for 18 years," McFadzean said.

As they stood there in grief, there was a message for that driver on the run.

"Turn yourself in. Even if it was an accident, turn yourself in and apologize to her family, her daughter, her son, her grandkids. Please, it's sad," McFadzean said.