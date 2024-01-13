Watch CBS News
NYPD searching for driver of white SUV in fatal hit-and-run in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Police were on the scene of a deadly hit-and-run in the Bronx on Saturday night.

The crash happened at around 7 p.m. on Melrose Avenue and East 156th Street.

Police said the victim is a 53-year-old woman who was hit by a white SUV that kept going.

The victim was crossing the street in the crosswalk, but did not have the light at the time he was hit, police said.

He was then hit by a second vehicle, which stayed on the scene.

January 13, 2024

