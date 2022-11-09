Fresh off making history, pundit says Gov. Kathy Hochul must now captain New York through perilous waters

NEW YORK -- It was a history-making election on Tuesday as voters broke the glass ceiling and made Kathy Hochul the first woman ever elected governor of New York.

Hochul is the projected winner with 53 percent of the vote, but Congressman Lee Zeldin has not conceded. He said on Tuesday night that he was going to wait until every last vote was counted.

However, Zeldin conceded the election on Wednesday afternoon.

Based on the projected results, Hochul won only 13 of the state's 62 counties, but she prevailed where it counted -- in every borough of New York City, except Staten Island, and in Westchester County, Albany, Buffalo, Syracuse. And in winning, she made it clear she thinks voters want more than Zeldin's promise to cut crime, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported.

"The lesson of tonight's victory are that given the choice, New Yorkers refused to go backwards on our long march toward progress," Hochul said.

In victory, she became the first woman actually elected governor after 56 men held the post, and the first upstater since the 1930s. She promised a robust agenda of initiatives, ranging from creating affordable housing and new jobs, and a state that is affordable to people raising families.

Hochul also addressed the elephant in the room, public safety, saying she wants a state, "without illegal guns on our streets."

But it may be a case of be careful what you wish for because Hochul is facing a number of problems, including a looming fiscal crisis -- in both the state and the city -- and a Legislature that is far more progressive than she is.

"The fiscal problems she is going to face in New York City and New York state are significant. New York City is in particular trouble. People are beginning to understand that she's going to have to be the captain of the ship that steers us through the criminal justice crisis, while getting us through the fiscal crisis," political strategist Hank Sheinkopf said.

The heaviest lifting may be trying to get the left-leaning Legislature to go along with changes to the criminal justice system and bail reform. Pundits say she may have to forge an alliance with Republicans and moderate Democrats to get that accomplished -- not an easy feat in Albany.

"There's going to have to be some criminal justice reforms on the bail laws and there's going to have to be a real recognition that our fiscal problems are overwhelming. If we don't solve the crime problem, we're going to have more people leaving," Sheinkopf said.

The governor is apparently taking it easy Wednesday after her frenetic campaigning over the last few weeks. But on Thursday, she is expected to fly to Puerto Rico for the annual Somos Conference.