French bulldog most popular dog breed of 2022, dethroning the Labrador retriever as longtime favorite

The French bulldog has ended the Labrador retriever's 31-year reign as the most popular dog breed in America, according to the American Kennel Club.

AKC's list of the most popular dog breeds of 2022 has a new top dog, with the French bulldog slowly rising in popularity over the last decade. The group bases its rankings on the number of registrations in its purebred registry — so popular mixes and mutts are not included.

A French bulldog named Winston won Best in Show at the 2022 National Dog Show. Bill McCay/NBC via Getty Images

In 2012, the small breed with signature "bat ears" ranked at No. 14 on the AKC list, and since has seen a 1,000% increase in registrations.

The breed, affectionately known as Frenchies, has become a favorite due to their small size and friendly nature — qualities that make them good fits for owners who live in apartments or smaller dwellings, the AKC said.

"The Frenchie is a smart, compact breed, and they can fit into various different lifestyles, perfect for people all across the country," the AKC said. "This petite dog was first recognized by the AKC in 1898; they are beloved by everyone from families to single owners for their charming and adaptable nature."

Coming in at No. 2 on the latest list is the ever-popular Labrador retriever. Rounding out the Ttop 10 are the golden retriever, German shepherd, poodle, bulldog, rottweiler, beagle, dachshund and German shorthaired pointer.

The American Kennel Club also revealed the least popular dog breeds, based on 2022 purebred registrations. At the bottom of the list of 199 breeds were Sloughis, Norwegian lundehunds, and in last place, English foxhounds.